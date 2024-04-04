SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Price Up 3.8%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. 137,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 628,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $704.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.94.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

About SIGA Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 43,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1,054.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,521,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,835 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 297,095 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 343,599 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after buying an additional 39,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

