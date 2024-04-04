SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Price Up 3.8%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. 137,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 628,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.
SIGA Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $704.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.94.
SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
