Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 585,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,513,148 shares.The stock last traded at $3.46 and had previously closed at $3.45.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 6.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $666.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.21.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
