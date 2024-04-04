Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 585,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,513,148 shares.The stock last traded at $3.46 and had previously closed at $3.45.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $666.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 693,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 333,365 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,470,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 100,973 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,648,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 336,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

