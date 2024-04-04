Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $66-69 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.17 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.660-0.680 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of SLP opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $768.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $720,288.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at $138,440,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $720,288.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at $138,440,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20,036.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,845 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

