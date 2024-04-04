Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,111,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,533,000 after acquiring an additional 508,807 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,083,000 after acquiring an additional 465,223 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

SWKS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.74. 597,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,079. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

