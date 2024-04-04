SmarDex (SDEX) Price Tops $0.0203 on Exchanges

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One SmarDex token can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmarDex has a market capitalization of $146.77 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SmarDex

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,229,356,841.77239 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01970647 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $1,514,731.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

