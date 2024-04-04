Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Up 1.8%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $155.96 and last traded at $155.85. 1,988,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,968,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,747,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 756,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,747,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 18.0% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

