SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 232,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 184,673 shares.The stock last traded at $18.40 and had previously closed at $18.57.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFY. UBS Group AG raised its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $141,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

