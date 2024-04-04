SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 1.5%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.65. 15,575,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 54,940,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,595,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

