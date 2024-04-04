SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 1.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 12,363,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 55,357,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

