SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 1.1%

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 12,363,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 55,357,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 1.1%

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 12,363,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 55,357,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Get Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.