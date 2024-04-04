SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 5.8%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 15,434,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 58,968,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 price objective (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 381,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 153,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 676,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 58,047 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read More

