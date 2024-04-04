SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,972,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $212.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $212.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

