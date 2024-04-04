SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Decreased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,028. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

