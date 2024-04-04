SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,564,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,471 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,448,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after buying an additional 425,872 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,466,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 80,867.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 139,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 139,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPTI stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.