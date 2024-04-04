SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $40.04 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

