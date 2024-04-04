SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stock Holdings Cut by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $137.21 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $142.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.87. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

