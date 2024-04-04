SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.12

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.12 and last traded at $57.09, with a volume of 1269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76. The company has a market cap of $845.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,974,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,281 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.
