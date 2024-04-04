SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.39

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 13072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

