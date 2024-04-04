SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by David Kennon Inc

David Kennon Inc lowered its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,079 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. David Kennon Inc owned about 1.38% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,058,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,641,000 after purchasing an additional 147,708 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $371,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,886. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1765 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.