Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
