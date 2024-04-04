Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SPRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,948. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.55. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.