Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPWH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,421 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.3% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 701,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

