Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 24.3 %

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.89. 1,708,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,529. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $145.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.76. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPWH shares. StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 502,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 333,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.