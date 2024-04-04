Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.78. 2,232,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,694. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $2,488,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.