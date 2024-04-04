Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sprinklr in a report released on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

CXM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Sprinklr Trading Up 0.3 %

CXM stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,188. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.