Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.75

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 680455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Concorde Financial Corp now owns 859,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 87,412 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 91.7% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 445,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 47,850 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

