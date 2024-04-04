Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stagwell by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stagwell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Stagwell by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stagwell by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -190.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. Stagwell has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $8.59.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

