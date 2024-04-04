Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc lowered its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $31.39 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
