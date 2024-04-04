Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Purchases 9,339 Shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the quarter. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF comprises 5.0% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc owned approximately 0.06% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYA. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 53,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $741,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 44,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TYA opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.