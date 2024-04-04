Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Reduces Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up 3.4% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,186 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,303,000 after buying an additional 717,795 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 795,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,171 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $242.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.51 and its 200 day moving average is $213.65. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $182.59 and a twelve month high of $244.63.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

