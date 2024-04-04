Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

SBUX opened at $88.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $88.65 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

