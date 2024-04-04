Stephens Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $210.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $212.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.56.

Shares of JBHT opened at $197.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total value of $187,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,773.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

