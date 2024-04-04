StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $266.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 67.43%. The company had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Equities analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

About EMCORE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter worth $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.