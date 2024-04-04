StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
EMCORE Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of EMKR stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $266.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.11.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 67.43%. The company had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Equities analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EMCORE
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.