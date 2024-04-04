StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAIT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the third quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

