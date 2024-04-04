StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Up 26.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $1.65 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 310.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.