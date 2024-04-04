StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $112.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.72.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

