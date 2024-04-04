StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 320.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of InspireMD

About InspireMD

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,670,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Featured Stories

