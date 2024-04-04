StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $131.44 on Friday. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $76.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 865,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 253,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,809,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,609,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,054,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,283,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

