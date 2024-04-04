StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 367.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
