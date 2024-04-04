StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance
Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.06. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $5.99.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.