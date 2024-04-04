StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.06. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 74,841 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $306,099.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,816.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 21,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 74,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $306,099.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,816.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 113,959 shares of company stock valued at $466,521. 14.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Further Reading

