StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.47 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

