StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Performance
UTSI opened at $2.80 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom
An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
UTStarcom Company Profile
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.
