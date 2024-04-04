StockNews.com Lowers National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Hold

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHI

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.61. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $62.93.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.