StockNews.com Upgrades Stride (NYSE:LRN) to Buy

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE LRN opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. Stride has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 348.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

