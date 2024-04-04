StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 619 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.44. 21,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $42.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

