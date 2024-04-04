StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 100 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 0.7 %

Adobe stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $500.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,642. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

