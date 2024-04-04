StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,160 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,880 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.