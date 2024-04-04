StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,782,000 after purchasing an additional 649,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,309,000 after purchasing an additional 467,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,958. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1044 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

