StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.64. 93,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $55.39.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

