StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,217 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,146,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,815,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.24. 23,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $97.78.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

