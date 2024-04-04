StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.80. 7,478,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.