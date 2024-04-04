StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PZA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,009,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,988,000 after purchasing an additional 573,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 258,614 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,282.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,677,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,587,000 after buying an additional 1,556,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,703,000 after buying an additional 233,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,054. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

